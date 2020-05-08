TEXAS – Collin County Health and Care Service (CCHCS) authorities confirmed three additional deaths and 30 new cases from COVID-19.

For now, the number of positive cases is 887, and the number of recovered is 580. However, 27 people have lost their lives.

Among the latest victims is an 82-year-old McKinney resident who had other medical problems and died at a local hospital. The other person who died was a 92-year-old Plano resident who had other medical problems. Another person who died was a 50-year-old Plano resident who had other medical problems and was hospitalized.

The fatalities, numbers 23 and 24, are as follows: A 75-year-old Plano resident who died Wednesday in a hospital, and an 86-year-old McKinney resident who died in a care facility. Both had other medical problems, according to authorities.

The fatality, number 22, was an 88-year-old man who lived in McKinney, had other medical problems, but died the morning of May 1 in a care facility.

Victim number 21 is an 84-year-old McKinney resident who had previous medical problems. He passed away Thursday, April 30, at Medical City McKinney, after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, April 27.

Victim number 20 was an 83-year-old woman, who was in Medical City Plano, and had other medical complications. She passed away on the night of Tuesday, April 28, and tested positive for the coronavirus on April 21.

Through a statement, officials indicated that the penultimate fatality was a 102-year-old man, who resided in Plano.

The county has also created an interactive map where people can also view reported cases by city. Press here to see the map and visit the website.

Several deaths have also been reported in North Texas. Here we share a count and other details by county:

For information on cases in this county, follow this link.

What is the origin of the coronavirus? According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), analysis of the gene tree for this virus indicates that it originated from bats, but it is not yet known whether the virus sprang directly from bats or was a host animal. intermediate.

SARS-CoV, another coronavirus that infected people when it arose, came from civets (musk cats), while MERS-CoV (coronavirus of respiratory syndrome in the Middle East), which also arose and infected people, originated in camels.

Public health agencies globally are still working to identify the original animal source of the virus that causes COVID-19.

