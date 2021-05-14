Collin Anglin vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan added to UFC Fight Night on July 31

An explosive featherweight bout has been added to UFC Fight Night on July 31. Collin Anglin will face Melsik Baghdasaryan.

The match was confirmed by Nolan King from MMA Junkie this Thursday afternoon.

Anglin, will have his official debut in the Octagon. The American won his contract in Contender Series after beating Muhammadjon Naimov by unanimous decision. Colin is on a seven win streak and is known for his strong striking, with 4 wins per KO / TKO.

Baghdasaryan is known for being Ronda Rousey’s former sparring partner. The Armenian holds the record for the fastest knockout in history Lights Out Xtreme Fighting with just 7 seconds. He also stands out for being a former world kickboxing champion of the WLF.

Also, he had a brief stint in boxing with 3 wins. In her debut, the former champion of UFC was in your corner.

After losing his debut in the MMA, he won his next five fights. In his last fight, he beat Dennis Buzukja by unanimous decision in Contender Series from last year. Baghdasaryan train with Edmond tarverdyan on Glendale Fighting Club.

UFC Fight Night of July 31st It will be held in a place to be defined.