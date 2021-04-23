College basketball prospect dies in terrible accident

Former guard for the University of Kentucky Wildcats, Terrence clarke, passed away Thursday after being in a Los Angeles car accident.

WKYT broke the tragic news, revealing that Clarke and fellow Kentucky teammate BJ Clarke were leaving training in Los Angeles when the accident occurred. Clarke, 19, reportedly died on the way to the hospital, while Boston was in a separate car right behind him. Details of the incident remain scant at the moment.

Sources: UK male basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles https://t.co/isWYBnZ4Hk

– Brian Milam (@brianwkyt) April 23, 2021

Clarke played for the Wildcats last season, where he averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in six starts. However, a leg injury limited him to a total of eight games in his college career. The 6-foot-7 swingman waived his eligibility when he pleaded for the LA Draft. NBA last March with Clarke.

The Wildcats were in their first losing season in more than 30 years, ending with a disappointing 9-16 record. Boston also had an unforgettable year with Kentucky, scoring 11.5 points but shooting just 35.5 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc.

The couple even signed with the same agency, Klutch Sports, just days before the tragic accident. Clarke was supposed to headline an impressive group from the Klutch Sports Draft Class of 2021, which includes Boston, Jalen Johnson (Duke), Kai Jones (Texas), Scotty Lewis (University of Florida) and Moses Moody (Arkansas).