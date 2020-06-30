20 bill is worth up to 500 pesos for collectors (Photo: Twitter / @civnoticias)

The 20 banknote is the lowest denomination of all the banknotes produced by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) and its purchasing value is less than a dollar, because this is, according to the closing of the Mexican stock exchange (BMV) of June 29, from 23.06 pesos. For this reason, it was announced that said instrument will cease to circulate in the country and paper money collectors are paying large amounts for a copy in excellent condition.

The 20 bill is iconic for Mexicans, because in this one the president appears Benito Juárez García, considered by some historians and by Andrés Manuel López Obrador as the best president Mexico has had in its history.

Since August 27, 2018, the central bank announced that the banknote will be discontinued to make way for the 20-peso currency; however, the banknote, printed on cellulose, still circulates in the pockets of Mexicans.

Facade of the central bank of Mexico building located in the country’s capital (Photo: . / Daniel Becerril)

The importance of Juárez for the social imaginary is such that after having reached the leadership of the federal executive, AMLO requested that the new production of 500 peso bills be with the image of the Benemérito de las Américas.

According to Banxico, the 20 peso commemorative copy for the 200 years of the consummation of the Independence of Mexico (1821-2021). This piece will have the mangrove ecosystem with the crocodile and the red mangrove, in the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve.

On their own, collectors of coins and bills have quoted up to 500 pesos a piece of 20 with Benito Juárez in excellent condition. The value of this will depend on the condition in which the paper money is presented, the serial number and the year of issue.

Image of the new 500 pesos banknote (Photo: Andrea Murcia / Cuartoscuro)

However, the image of Juárez, which will continue on the 500 banknotes, underwent slight changes, since, while the 20, on the reverse of the change document has an image of the Chamber, now it will have the image of a gray whale with its calf and sea pastures, in the El Vizcaíno Biosphere Reserve, a natural World Heritage Site, located in Baja California Sur.

The dimensions of the change document, which replaces that of Diego Rivera with Frida Kalho, it is 145 x 65 mm and the color dominance is blue in a special security paper based on cotton and the design of the obverse is based on the historical process of the Reformation and the restoration of the Republic, to the right of the banknote and The main reason is the image of Benito Juárez, politician, lawyer and president of Mexico from 1858 to 1872.

20 pesos banknote for sale online (Photo: Mercado Libre)

It is important to point out that the value added to the pieces that will cease to circulate in Mexico is on the part of collectors and not on the part of banking institutions, since the latter do not obey the interests of symbolic conservation, but rather the monetary values ​​intrinsic to the market. . This means that if a citizen has a good ticket in their possession and wants to exchange it for a larger amount, You must locate a specialized collector, otherwise it will only be worth what its name indicates.

In order to enter the market for collecting pieces, you can access pages such as Free Market where you can see offers for these tickets, ranging from 299 to 549 pesos.

Banxico facade in the first painting of Mexico City (Photo: . / Daniel Becerril)

Regarding the counterfeiting of banknotes, Banxico is forced to improve their quality, for the generation of apocryphal instruments of change It dates back to the colonial era of New Spain, for which it announces its updates.

« He The Central Bank has also signed collaboration agreements with other authorities in the country for the prevention and fight against the crime of counterfeiting currency, and which have resulted in the arrest of several groups of people dedicated to counterfeiting currency:

Ticket for sale online (Photo: Mercado Libre)

1.- With the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic since 2001, which was ratified in November 2011.

2.- With the Federal Government’s Secretary of the Interior, which was signed in July 2014. It works directly with the National Security Commission and the Federal Police, which are part of said Secretariat.

3.- With the holders of the Public Security agencies of the entities of the federation held on December 10, 2015 ”.

