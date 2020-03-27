Despite warnings about avoiding crowded events, a mega-wedding was held in the Philippines where 220 couples joined their lives forever

By: Drafting

Neither him coronavirus prevented 220 couples from joining their lives in one wedding collective, carried out in Philippines.

The mega-wedding, which took place at the end of February in the city of Bacolod, went around the world in recent days, since the happy couples covered with a face mask are appreciated at the moment of “yes, I accept”.

Even when kissing at the end of the civil ceremony, both men and women never removed the object. The image has caused a furor on the networks.

The ceremony was sponsored by the government, where participants had to fill out forms about their health condition and recent history of your travels.

Also, when entering the place, the body temperature and they were provided with all kinds of elements to take care of their hygiene.

Because it was an act with a high concentration of people, the participants were asked to undergo a second health test.

(With information from rtve.es)