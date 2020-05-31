Notimex, Europa Press and Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. a10

Madrid. The League of Spain reported that the clubs will be able to resume collective training, maximum of 14 people, starting this Monday, so they must meet the requirements of the health authorities.

The teams will prepare with more intensity the closed-door restart of the 2019-2020 season, after three months of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In early May, the squads conducted coronavirus tests on all of their players, coaching staff, as well as their staff, and almost immediately began individual practices to make way for small group work since May 18.

The classic between Seville and Real Betis will be in charge of resuming the campaign on June 11, so the League officials hope to conclude the tournament on July 18 and 19.

The Premier League, in turn, received government approval yesterday to move forward with its plans to resume the season on June 17, although players will have to keep a safe distance from each other during disputes and celebrations to avoid contagion.

The government authorized the meetings as long as there is no public and all the people who participate in the match adhere to the prevention protocols.

The League reported that in 1,130 tests carried out on the players of the first team and coaching staff, the results came out negative after two weeks of controls.

Despite being 100 percent negative in recent tests, there are still 12 positive tests in the first three rounds, including goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Adrian Mariappa of Watford, the only ones to reveal their identity.

The police still want Liverpool’s key matches, in a march whose sure destiny seems to be the conquest of the title, to take place outside the city and on neutral courts.

On the other hand, the president of the Italian Football Federation assured that in case Series A is interrupted again due to the pandemic and there is an inability to finish the championship, the teams will play a few playoffs for the title and some for relegation.

.