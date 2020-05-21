For more than a year we have been following the trajectory of the OSIRIS-REx mission, the ship that NASA sent to the asteroid Bennu to collect ours and bring them back to Earth, a fact unprecedented in the history of humanity. However, now that the probe is ready to collect the samples and bring them to our planet, NASA is not ready to perform the operation because of the new coronavirus and COVID-19 disease.

“In response to the limitations of COVID-19 and after intense preparation for the first trial, the OSIRIS-REx mission has decided to provide its team with additional preparation time for both the final trial and the sample collection event.” NASA explains in a statement.

The space agency explains that the activities of spacecraft require a significant wait time for development and testing of operations, and Given current requirements that limit in-person participation in the mission support area, the mission would benefit from giving the team additional time to complete these preparations in the new environment. As a result, both the second trial and the first sample collection attempt will have an additional two months for planning.

“In planning the mission, we included a robust programming margin while we were in Bennu to provide the flexibility necessary to meet unexpected challenges,” said Rich Burns, OSIRIS-REx project manager at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “This flexibility has allowed us to adapt to the surprises that Bennu has thrown at us. Now is the time to prioritize the health and safety of team members and the spacecraft. “

Because of all this, the first collection attempt was scheduled for August 25 and will be postponed until October 20, with the June trials also being postponed to August 11.

The mission is for the spacecraft to descend to the surface for approximately five seconds and fire a load of pressurized nitrogen to disturb the surface and collect a sample before the spacecraft recoils. The mission has resources on board for three sample collection opportunities.

If the spacecraft successfully collects a sufficient sample on October 20, no additional sampling attempts will be made. The spacecraft is scheduled to depart Bennu in mid-2021, and will return the sample to Earth on September 24, 2023.

