Everyone who has seen the music video for Pearl Jam’s “Do the Evolution” knows that it is not just any video. The Grammy-nominated video is undoubtedly one of the best of the 1990s. Now, 22 years after its release, it’s time to jump right into the music video that is more relevant today than ever.

IDW Publishing announced plans to release a retrospective art book commemorating the animated music video directed by anti-Spawn creator Todd McFarlane and animator Kevin Altieri. The book, titled Pearl Jam: The Art of Do the Evolution, features 200 pages of art and information on video production in hardcover format. It also includes an introduction by McFarlane himself.

The video for “Do the Evolution” is a history class. A universal history class that shows the warlike side of nature to the bloodiest side of humanity. From the creation of the first cell and the extinction of the dinosaurs, to the holocaust and a future of nuclear war.

In the introduction to Pearl Jam: The Art of Do the Evolution, McFarlane describes the events depicted in the video as “human history in a condensed version you will never see. In this book, you will see and read about some of the processes of how we accomplish a Herculean task… It is filled with so many wonderful examples of how dozens of creative people come together to put together what would soon become a Grammy nominated video. ”

Pearl Jam: The Art of Do the Evolution is truly a unique collectible piece. It will include animation cells from the video with storyboards and never-before-seen layouts from the video. Also the video’s co-producer, Joe Pearson, will guide readers through the fascinating process of bringing Pearl Jam’s vision to life at the time.

“Being able to produce this seminal animated video in my studio for Pearl Jam and working with super talents like Eddie Vedder, Todd McFarlane and Kevin Altieri was a once in a lifetime opportunity”said video storyboard artist Joe Pearson – who helped compile the book. “And then seeing the positive and continued reaction of millions of fans around the world to our group’s efforts was the best thing about this dense cake of avant-garde music and animation.”

Pearl Jam’s The Evolution it brings the threat of the man-domination quest to clear, easy-to-relate terms, a topic that remains at the forefront of today’s conversation. ”added Justin Eisinger, editorial director of graphic novels and collections at IDW.

“Filled with bold images and layered visual narratives that accentuate the already fiery lyrics, McFarlane and Altieri created a video spanning the history of mankind. And now his groundbreaking work can be fully appreciated in this deep, behind-the-scenes book that explores how it all came together. ”.

Pearl Jam: The Art of Do the Evolution will be released on October 6 and will be priced at $ 39.99 (approximately 875 Mexican pesos). The Amazon Kindle version is priced at 312.95 and you can pre-order it here. It will be a 200-page, full-color book with dimensions of 12 ″ x 9 ″. A true gem for all fans of the Eddie Vadder gang.

