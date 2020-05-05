Don Shula used to say that he wanted to be remembered for playing fair, and that was what happened on Monday.

After his death at the age of 90, tributes did not wait around the NFL to remember not only Shula’s two Super Bowl championships or his record of 347 wins, but also how he earned them.

“It is one of the biggest accolades to this sport there has ever been,” said longtime friendly rival Shula, former Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy. “The fact that he is the most successful coach in the history of the league and he did it playing fair and respecting this sport, is certainly impressive. He will be remembered for the success he had, but also for the person he was, for his ability and for his personality. ”

Coaches, players and commissioners from the past and present in the league came together to praise Shula’s legacy. The group included Jimmy Johnson and Bill Belichick, both of bitter memories for Shula.

“Don Shula represented the highest standards of excellence under virtually any parameter,” said former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue. “His contributions to the NFL and the game of football extend far beyond his historic record for wins. Don was also a winner in matters of integrity, honesty, and class. ”

Shula spent more than 20 years on the powerful competition committee, which evaluates the rules, and has always valued his reputation as a person of integrity. ”

“He didn’t bend the rules,” said Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka, one of Shula’s favorite players. “If we cheated to win, he saw it as the worst loss.”

Csonka recalled the occasion when he discovered a rival’s game plan in the dressing room before a game in the early 1970s. Csonka handed it to assistant coach Monte Clark for delivery to Shula, assuming he would get it out. take advantage of that inside information.

The Dolphins lost. Csonka said that when he asked Clark what had happened to the game plan, the assistant coach replied, “Coach Shula said‘ Throw that away. If we can’t beat them cleanly, we shouldn’t win. ’”

Given Shula’s reputation, his comments weighed in when he questioned Belichick’s integrity after the Patriots’ spy and deflated balloon scandals, referring to him in 2015 as “Belicheat” (the Belichick cheat).

Belichick made no reference to their differences in his statement Monday.

“Don Shula is one of the greatest figures in history and the standard of consistency and leadership in the NFL,” Belichick said.

Johnson also paid tribute, even though Shula resented the coach who took his place at the helm of the Dolphins in 1996.

“Rest in peace, one of the greatest of all time … Don Shula,” Johnson tweeted. “He imposed the standard.”

Others who followed in Shula’s footsteps also paid tribute to him.

“We lost one of the most representative men in the history of NFL coaches at Don Shula,” former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher said via Twitter. “His leadership and wisdom were a guide to me and to many others who have trained in American football. Thanks Coach Shula. His spirit and legacy will live forever. “