         Collateral damage from COVID-19 could be causing thousands of cancer deaths

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused collateral damage in the diagnosis and surgery of cancer patients. This study by scientists at the London Cancer Research Institute analyzes the consequences of a delay of 3 months or 6 months in these diagnoses and surgeries and its measured impact on lives and years of life lost.

New models have revealed the extent of the impact that disruption to the cancer care and diagnosis pathway could have on the survival of cancer patients.

More than 10,000 lives

Many cancer patients may end up experiencing delays of several months in their cancer treatment in the context of the pandemic, including operations to remove tumors.

So, the delay of 3/6 months would have respectively caused 4,755 / 10,760 deaths and 92,214 / 208,275 years of life lost.

In the study, it was estimated that cancer surgery provides an average of 18.1 years of life per patient, of which an average of 1 year is lost due to a delay of three months or 2.2 years is lost due to a delay of six months. Considering medical care in more general terms, they compared this to hospital treatment for COVID-19, of which an average of 5.1 years of life per patient were currently obtained.

As the study leader explains, Clare Turnbull, Professor of Cancer Genomics at ICR:

The Covid-19 crisis has put enormous pressure on the NHS at every stage of the cancer pathway, from diagnosis to surgery to other forms of treatment. Our study shows the impact that delayed cancer treatment will have on patients, with England and the United Kingdom more widely, potentially established for many thousands of attributable cancer deaths as a result of the pandemic.

Thousands of cancer deaths, in addition to many others from various diseases, or even lack of food, as abundant in it Juan Ignacio Pérez Iglesias in The Conversation:

It is estimated that 253,500 to 1,157,000 children under the age of five will die during the next six months, and between 12,200 and 56,700 mothers in developing countries due to the deterioration of health systems and possibilities of getting food.

