Collar & Elbow sells Shad Gaspard t-shirt to support his family

Collar & Elbow launched a commemorative shirt in tribute to Shad Gaspard, who tragically passed away last weekend after being caught in a strong tide while swimming with his son in Venice Beach.

100% of the proceeds from the sale of the shirt go to Shad Gaspard’s widow Siliana and her son Aryeh. You can buy the shirt on the official website of Collar & Elbow. Shad Gaspard’s shirt has a price of 24.99 USD (22.93 euros).

Here is the description of the shirt on the Collar & Elbow page:

100% of the proceeds from these shirts go directly to Shad’s family. If you can’t afford a t-shirt but want to donate, you can send a donation of any amount through PayPal to collarxelbow@gmail.com and put BEAST in the notes.

Friends of the Gaspard family also created a campaign on the GoFundMe page in an effort to help support Siliana and Aryeh. You can donate to the GoFundMe campaign at the following link.

Until the time of writing the note, the campaign on GoFundMe is raising a total of 6,878 US dollars (6,307 euros), with a total of 95 donors. If you can, share the link with your friends.

From the team of Wrestling planet, we want to send our condolences to all the family, friends and acquaintances of Shad Gaspard for receiving this bad news. Shad he went about performing an act like a hero for his son, saving his life. Rest in peace, Shad Gaspard.

