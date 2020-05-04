The Spanish stock market has collapsed on Monday, 3.6% losing the level of 6,700 points, in a context marked by the possibility of a new trade war between the United States and China, marked by tensions and accusations about the origin of the spread of the coronavirus.

This weekend, the United States Secretary of State, Mike PompeoHe said there is “a significant body of evidence” showing that the coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic started in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease, something that China has denied.

In addition to the trade war, investors have taken advantage of collect part of the profits obtained last week, about 5%, in a day in which the worsening of manufacturing activity on the European continent has been known.

Beginning of the de-escalation

In Spain, this Monday has begun phase zero of the de-escalation plan with the conditioned reopening of shops and restaurants, after learning that the Government foresees a collapse of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 9.2% this year and an unemployment rate that will rise to 19%, while for 2021 it estimates a rise of 6.8% in 2021 and a decrease in the unemployment rate to 17.2%.

In this scenario, the Ibex 35 closed at 6,673.3 points, erasing the profits for April, tinged with ‘red’. The only value that has closed positive has been Telefónica, which has increased 2.85%, after announcing that it is negotiating a possible integration of its business with Liberty Global in the United Kingdom.

A day in ‘red’

Among the falls, they have highlighted Marline (-8.27%), IAG (-8%), Repsol (-7.79%), Sabadell (-6.69%), Inditex (-6.45%), BBVA (-6.26%), Enagás (-6.01%), Colonial (-5.63%), CIE Automotive (-5, 25%) and Aena (-5.19%).

The rest of the European stock exchanges have also experienced setbacks on Monday, 0.16% in London, from 4.24% in Paris, of 3.64% in Frankfurt and 3.7% in Milan.

The barrel of petroleum West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 19.71, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 26.35.

For its part, the risk premium Spanish declined to 132 basis points, with the interest demanded of the ten-year bond at 0.751%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0910 verdes green notes ’.