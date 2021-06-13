Collapse of the Metro L12 complicates train maintenance

MEXICO CITY. The maintenance of the trains that will serve the underground section of the Line 12When enabled, it could be complicated by a major fault.

Due to the collapse of the structure and the cut of the road of about 30 linear meters that remained in ground zero, these convoys cannot travel to the Tláhuac Workshops where they normally receive their preventive and corrective maintenance.

A source of Collective Transportation System (STC) They explained that even “simple” repairs such as changing a wheel will have their degree of complexity, because the spare parts and tools will have to be moved by land to the Mixcoac area or where the damaged train is.

In case of minor repair they would have to bring a van with the spare part and the staff. An iron wheel, a compressor, among others. A major breakdown would be a problem ”, indicated the source of the union.

After the collapse of the elevated viaduct section of Line 12, 14 of the 30 trains that make up the Golden Line fleet were stranded at the Tláhuac Workshops and the other 16 on the Mixcoac-Atlalilco section.

With the 16 trains, the provisional service from Mixcoac to Atlalilco, once the Ministry of Works and Services determine that the underground section of Line 12 is safe for public service.

The maintenance of the trains on Line 12 is carried out by the company Provetren, a CAF subsidiary, which maintains the Payment for Service Provision (PPS) contract. While maintaining the tracks of the Gold Line It is applied by the TSO company.

Union sources considered that it is urgent that the service be restarted in the underground section since about 400 thousand people are being affected daily.

The serious thing is that Line 12 is not operated at least partially, because at least 400 thousand people who travel on Line 12 are affected daily, ”they indicated.

They invade to the Metrobús station

Informal trade rebounded in the perimeter B of the Historic Center with the entry into force of the epidemiological green traffic light.

In a tour of the La Merced area, it was observed that street vendors overflow the sidewalks, invade the Metrobus lane and completely cover the Merced station of Line 4 of that means of transport.

In the area it is impossible to maintain a healthy distance and many, especially the merchants, do not use masks or use them badly.

-Arturo Paramo

The street vendors prevent the passage in the lane confined with their products, they extend to the sidewalk where the station is. Photo: Arturo Páramo

* In the following link you will find the latest news