There is still a lot of theoretical and philosophical discussion as to whether it is art that imitates life or life that imitates art. Anyway, one thing is a fact, art is in the world and the world is in art. And art, mainly cinema for being audiovisual, allows us to travel to other cities and countries, and even worlds, although these are fictitious, it also has our planet as a reference.

There is a growing interest of Brazilians in cinema. In Brazil 2018 and 2019 were years that, according to Ancine (National Film Agency), more people went to the cinema. Also according to the agency, 2019 in general was the year with the highest record in 17 years. It is clear that in 2020 the numbers may decrease due to the current world situation.

However, films continue to be watched even from home. Netflix, for example, had record growth in the first months of the year. The platform ended the first quarter with 182.86 million subscribers worldwide.

In view of this, the Places Around the World Collaborative Platform made a list of 6 films that make those who watch have an experience that makes them travel to other places.

In the wild

USA – Alaska

The film, directed by Sean Penn, starring Emile Hirsch and with a soundtrack by Eddie Vedder (from the band Pearl Jam), is a true story, which was told in the book by journalist Jon Krakauer, on which the film is based. Although Alaska is not the central theme of the film, it is the scene of Christopher McCandless’s search for happiness and the meaning of life. The landscapes shown both from the path to the arrival at the place make those who watch along both the physical and the interior journey of the character.

007 against GoldenEye

Monaco

This is the first work in which Pierce Brosnan plays the role of James Bond and the legendary costume fits him perfectly! One of the first scenes shows a breathtaking chase in the heights of Monaco. Also shown is the Monte-Carlo Casino, where the spy plays (and wins) a challenging baccarat. You can also have fun in baccarat and order a vodka martini … but, of course, “shaken and not stirred”!

Eat Pray and Love

India, Italy and Bali

The film tells the story of Elizabeth (Julia Roberts) who upon discovering that she has always had problems in her romantic relationships, quits everything, husband, work, friends, and will live new experiences in different places for an entire year.

As the title puts it, the action verbs choose their destination and she leaves for India, Italy and Bali, to meet again on a great journey of self-knowledge.

Frozen

Norway

The creators of the famous Disney animation used Norway as inspiration to create the kingdom of Arendelle, where Princess Elsa and her sister Ana live their adventures. A series of research trips to the Nordic country were carried out, which allowed the creation of the aesthetic of a winter paradise. When watching the film, it is worth paying attention to the references not only of the Norwegian landscapes, but also of the typical costumes of the country and elements of the local culture.

Midnight in Paris

Paris

Director Woody Allen makes this film almost a declaration of love for the City of Lights. The feature film explores many places that are famous tourist destinations. As the plot develops, Gil (Owen Wilson) takes several trips around the city, alongside his fiancee, Inez (Rachel McAdams), and her parents, John (Kurt Fuller) and Helen (Mimi Kennedy).

The story shows the frustration of a director who, although successful, does not feel satisfied. Being in Paris makes Gil question again about the direction of his life, triggering the old dream of becoming a recognized writer.

Lawrence of Arabia

Jordan

Another classic film, the 1962 film is an iconic work and has won seven Oscars, including best film and best director (David Lean). The film tells the story of British officer Thomas Edward Lawrence – the famous Lawrence of Arabia – and his role during the Arab Uprising (1916-1918), in the struggle against the Turkish-Ottoman Empire. The desert landscape of Wadi Rum, in Jordan, was one of the sets of the film, as well as the Fort of Aqaba and the Castle of Azraq.

