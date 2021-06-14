Colin Trevorrow talks ‘Jurassic Word: Dominion’ prologue

The film will arrive in June 2022 The entire team agrees that this installment is the most complete in the saga

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will hit theaters in a year and Colin trevorrow ensures that there is one scene that stands out from the others at the moment. As the filmmaker told ., the prologue prepares the plots for both humans and dinosaurs. These images will be presented in IMAX for those who see the movie ‘Fast and Furious 9’.

Both the cast and crew have made no secret of the fact that this is the biggest and most full ‘Jurassic Park’ movie ever. Trevorrow himself even called it the culmination of everything in the previous franchise. For the introduction of this movie, we will go back to the Cretaceous era.

“You know, for a long time, this sequence from the Cretaceous is what moved me the most. So the fact that people can see this in IMAX is very exciting for me,” he explained. “I’m really excited about that. And I’m thankful that Universal and everyone were willing to do it, because it’s not just like we’re showing the first five minutes; we’re showing a pretty big part of what we’re doing. Beyond that, Just being able to not only see these characters on screen again, but to really keep landing with them and understand what they have been doing in this world, what they have learned, how they have changed. – All of that I think fans of the franchisees will want to see it. Along with that, it’s just taking them on an adventure. “

Trevorrow recently called Dominion “the culmination of a story that has been told,” in some comments to EW. “When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it might not have been so clear what the full story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way they were approached … when you watch Dominion, you really feel you’re learning how much of the story that first series of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what can ultimately happen in this. “

Universal released a synopsis of the upcoming film: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is the next chapter in one of the most important franchises in movie history. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of ‘Jurassic World’ director Colin Trevorrow, who is also serving as an executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are also returning as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to the lead and are joined by Academy Award winner Laura Der, Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan. Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm.

