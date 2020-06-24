As Deadline advances, the director of ‘Jurassic World’, Colin Trevorrow will make as next project a film focused on the mythical city of ‘Atlantis’. The Universal Pictures project is based on a story devised by Trevorrow himself and Matt Charman (‘Bridge of Spies’), with Dante Harper (‘Edge of Tomorrow’) as screenwriter.

For the moment, few details have transpired from the project that Trevorrow began to develop in late 2018, since we only know that the city of Atlantis will reside on a lost continent in the Indian Ocean between Africa, India and Oceana, where we will find a multicultural civilization with its own advanced technology.

The director is currently working to resume the production of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, canceled last March by the pandemic. Again starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the film is slated to premiere on June 11, 2021.