15 minutes. The former Secretary of State of the United States (USA), Colin Powell, considered an influential figure in the politics of that country, announced this Sunday that Will vote for Democrat Joe Biden, in the presidential elections in November. This automatically triggered criticism from the current president, Donald Trump.

“I have a close relationship with Joe Biden, in the social and political environment. I have worked with him for 35 or 40 years and he is now the candidate and I will vote for him. “This was announced by Powell, former secretary of state between 2001 and 2005 under the government of Republican President George W. Bush.

In an interview on CNN, Colin Powell criticized Trump and considered that “he has not been a very effective presidentFurthermore, he “lies all the time,” such as when he took office in January 2017, he lied about the number of people who came to applaud him.

“I did not vote for him (in 2016). The decision for 2020, in my opinion, has become worse,” Powell said.

The former diplomat’s statements could influence independent voters. These make up 38% of the electorate, according to the Pew Research Center.

Right away, Trump replied to Powell on Twitter and recalled the role it had in the narrative that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and it was necessary to intervene.

“Colin Powell, a real stiff guy who was responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, has just announced that he will vote for another stiff, Joe Biden’s sleeper.Powell did not say Iraq had ‘weapons of mass destruction‘? They didn’t have them, but we went to LA GUERRA! “Trump claimed.

Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

The president also considered that Powell, a four-star general is “overrated”.

In 2016, Colin Powell endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton’s White House bid, instead of supporting Trump. Later, in 2008 and 2012, he voted for Barack Obama, president between 2009 and 2017.

In recent days, Trump has been harshly criticized for his handling of protests against police violence against African Americans.

Disrespect for the Constitution

Among others, it has received criticism of former presidents Bush and Obama, as well as by his former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, another voice that, like Powell, has a lot of influence in Washington.

“We have a Constitution. We have to comply with that Constitution. And the President has departed from it. I am very proud of the generals and admirals, “said Powell, himself an African American, in statements to CNN, referring to the rejection by the military leadership of the deployment of combat forces to contain the protests.

The estrangement between Trump and the traditional conservatives of the Republican Party reached such an extreme that there is speculation that George W. Bush may support Democrat Joe Biden, in the November elections.

“I certainly cannot support President Trump in any way this year,” he said.

Trump has criticized the “extreme left”, “anarchists” and “anti-fascists” for the mobilizations, mostly peaceful, for the death of George Floyd. He even went so far as to propose the deployment of 10,000 active duty servicemen last week.