Los Angeles (USA), Jun 29 . .- Colin Kaepernick, the black football player who became an icon of anti-racism and the fight against police brutality in the United States, will bring his life to Netflix through a series in which the filmmaker Ava DuVernay will be involved as a producer.

« Colin in Black & White » is the title of that limited series of six episodes that, Netflix explained Monday in a statement, « will focus on the formative years of Kaepernick, providing a meaningful perspective on the acts and experiences that led to becoming the activist he is today. «

Kaepernick will be the producer of this series with Ava DuVernay, African-American director who has stood out for her commitment to black demands in films such as « Selma » (2014) and « 13th » (2016) or the limited series « When They See Us » ( 2019).

« With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences on football, culture, and for him personally, » said DuVernay.

The director refers to the protest Kaepernick began in 2016 during the pre-game American anthem, which the then-San Francisco 49ers player decided to listen to on his knees to criticize police brutality and racism in the United States.

This peaceful gesture of protest sparked a huge controversy in the United States and, subsequently, led to the marginalization of Kaepernick, who, despite being a very prominent player, was not hired by any NFL team from the following season.

At the same time, the gesture of kneeling became an anti-racist symbol as seen in recent Black Lives Matter protests that have toured the US for the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Police.

« Colin’s story has a lot to say about identity, sport and the resilient spirit of protest and resilience, » added DuVernay.

« Too often we see race and black stories told through white eyes, » said Kaepernick.

« We seek to give a new perspective to the different realities that blacks face, » he added.