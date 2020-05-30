Colin Kaepernick to be at the fore again regarding rights to liberty | Carmen Mandato / .
Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick has offered to cover bills to support “freedom fighters” in Minnesota. According to the former athlete himself, he has already assembled a team of “main” defense lawyers to carry out the initiative.
“In fighting for liberation there is always retaliation,” Kaepernick said Friday. “We must protect our Freedom Fighters.” Kaepernick has donated a ton of his own money to the organization over the years, but says they are also accepting donations from outside supporters.
A representative from the “Know Your Rights” camp expanded the initiative saying that they have “already identified and partnered with the best defense attorneys in the Minneapolis area to provide legal resources to those in need.”
On Thursday, Kaepernick tweeted his support for a revolution after the assassination of George Floyd, in which he wrote, “When civility leads to death, the only logical reaction is rebellion.” In addition, added another writing, “the cries for peace will rain and when they do, they will fall on deaf ears, because their violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight!”
So far, protesters have burned multiple buildings in Minnesota, including a police compound. President Trump threatened to send military personnel, noting that “when the looting begins, the shooting begins.”