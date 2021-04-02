Colin Firth replaces Harrison Ford as lead in ‘the Staircase’

HBO Max has given the green light to the production of ‘The Staircase’, a television miniseries that revolve around the trial of the American novelist Michael Peterson, who at the end of 2001 was accused of having killed his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

Although at the end of 2019 it was announced that Harrison Ford would be its main protagonist, it will finally be Colin Firth who will play the aforementioned Peterson.

Antonio Campos (‘The Sinner’, ‘The devil at all hours’) is the scriptwriter of this series, in addition to directing six of the eight episodes of which it will consist. In turn, he works as showrunner and executive producer alongside Maggie Cohn.

December 9, 2001, Durham, North Carolina. The police discover the lifeless body of Kathleen Peterson on a staircase in her home. You immediately think of an accident. She and her husband, Michael Peterson, form a close couple. And a family that had never given anything to talk about. Soon, however, suspicions turn to Michael, a successful novelist and well known in the region. A few days later he is accused by federal prosecutor Jim Hardin of having killed his wife …

Inspired by the series of three documentaries written and directed by the French Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, ‘The Staircase’ is a production of HBO Max and Annapurna Television that will be distributed worldwide by HBO.