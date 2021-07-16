Colin Farrel reveals how much presence he has in the movie the Batman

The movie “The Batman” is currently in post-production, and while we wait for it to premiere in 2022, Colin farrell gives us some information on how we will see Oswald Cobblepot, better known as the villain The Penguin from the comics.

This movie will feature various villains. Recall that it is located at the beginning of Bruce Wayne’s activity, in the role of actor Robert Pattinson, as Batman. Therefore, they will originate in the film. However, when movies have many villains, fans tend to tremble, because generally, there is usually a certain feeling that there are many characters competing for the leading role.

In a new interview with Joshua Horowitz, it appears that Oswald Cobblepot will have counted appearances looking for Colin Farrell to be used fairly judiciously.

Obviously COVID started shutting down to the world while we were shooting and I left London in March and we were unemployed for four or five months and then we came back. And then obviously Robert [Pattinson] He got sick and it was like a J ******* R Batman has COVID. Batman has COVID, ”says Farrell confirming the news that sounded at the time that Pattinson was infected with the coronavirus.

Between one thing and another, Farrell says it took twelve to fourteen months to complete production of “The Batman.”

But we finished it. I think it was probably, from the beginning to the last cut, the filming took probably 12 or 14 months and now it is being edited, ”says the actor, explaining that it is now in the editing phase. I have not seen or heard from them. I don’t know what he’s doing. But I know he’s into it and I only appear in five or six scenes, so I can’t wait to see the movie, because it won’t be spoiled by my presence. Yes, totally. As if it were really a gift to me. I’ll be a little uncomfortable during the f ***** s nine minutes that I have and then the rest. I can’t wait to see how he brought this world to life because the sets were so extraordinary. The production design is extraordinary. And your use of music and sound will be extraordinary. As you said, the cast is extraordinary.

It is also interesting how the actor recounts it since it would seem that his nine minutes are concentrated on a specific part of the film.

The Batman teaser trailer offered a glimpse of Farrell as Penguin, revealing the prominent facial prosthetics he used to transform into the supervillain.

Farrell is the latest actor to play the “umbrella mobster” in live action. Burgess Meredith was the first to play the supervillain on the 1960s television series Batman. Decades later, filmmaker Tim Burton and actor Danny DeVito teamed up to put a much darker and more terrifying spin on the character in “Batman Returns.” “From 1992. More recently, the television series” Gotham “has enlisted Robin Lord Taylor to embody a younger version, to see him as a petty criminal slowly rising up the underworld food chain from Gotham City.

Directed by Matt Reeves, “The Batman” hits theaters on March 4, 2022. Farrell and Pattinson star in the film alongside a cast that includes Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Jefrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, among other names.