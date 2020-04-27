Colibrí is a national band, led by Juan David Artal and Carlos Linares, which began their activities in mid-2014 in the city of Puerto Ordaz, where they are from. Finalists of the New Bands Festival in 2017, were awarded with the merit of a Special Mention, also winners of the “Song Cusica 2018” with their promotional single “El Daño”.

The initiative for this new video emerged on March 30, with the early intention of celebrating the International Day of Venezuelan Cuatro and commemorating a year of the launch of the theme “Cristal” (both events coinciding on April 4). The group had the presence of Vicky Rengel (Merida singer-songwriter with whom they performed the original version of the song) who excitedly agreed to participate, also with the margariteño Angel Strife, Edo Bosch on drums, Santiago de la Fuente and Antonio Romero de Anakena, a choir of approximately 20 people, of which the Mexican artist Kasandra Videl stands out, among others close to the band. That day marked the beginning of 26 consecutive days without sleep, involved in the edition.

The popular group Vocal Song, were quite interested in being part of a full version for YouTube, and coinciding with the arrival of the first 1000 subscribers to the Colibrí channel, they took the opportunity to collaborate, in an attempt to gather talents nationals throughout the world who, according to the group itself “in other circumstances, would not have had the opportunity to work together or know of the existence of the other.”

To this new installment is added the inclusion of a brief instrumental overture of one minute in duration, entitled “Gold”. A cross between calypso and new wave, strolling along the paths that Vytas Brenner left explored years ago, for them who are “heirs to his legacy”.

Colibrí joins the call to comply with the quarantine, without this translating into perpetual estrangement. For this reason, in less than a month of knocking on doors, going between the “yes” and the “no, thank you”, they managed to gather a flock of 60 voices and 51 musicians of all genres, emerging and recognized in this inclusive project as; Miguel Siso, Maestro Andrés Briceño drummer, director of the Simón Bolívar Big Band Jazz, Carlos Lucero, Venezuelan cuatrista, Santiago de La Fuente, vocalist of Anakena, Leonardo Jaramillo, guitarist of Okills, among many others.