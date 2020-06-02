Cole Sprouse Arrested for Protest Against Racism in California | AP

Actor Cole Sprouse revealed to have been arrested this weekend by the authorities having been part of the protests that were carried out against George Foyld’s unfair mu3rt3 last week.

The arrests by protests in the United States they have not stopped and they add more and more, even several celebrities have been harmed, such is the case of Cole.

The former Disney star confessed on his official Instagram account to having been arrested for going to the protests in Santa Monica explaining what happened in a publication.

According to what Sprouse published, a group of protesters and he were arrested. before the media realized who were present at the protest.

This is how I point out that he does not want his arrest to be something important, but that everyone has right to demonstrate when something happens that worries society.

This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to be an ally. I hope others in my position will too. “

Cole wrote that I would not comment anything else on the subject since he is not someone empowered to do so and does not seek to divert the attention of the leaders of the movement who are fighting to demand justice in the face of what happened with George.

I noticed that there are cameras that rotate inside police cruisers during the entirety of our detention, I hope it helps.

In addition, the 27-year-old actor shared in his Instagram stories a list of various ways to donate and support the movement Black Lives.

The publication with just a few hours of being shared has more than 800 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from his followers who are proud of the person he is.

Thanks for saying this, it really needed to be said! “,” You’re a great inspiration, Cole “,” needed to be said “,” You’re on top Cole, thanks. “Were some of the comments.

It is worth mentioning that a large part of the world of Hollywood and celebrities they have added to the demonstrations in the United States, as they seek justice in the face of the tragic event.

