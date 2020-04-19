Cole Anthony was presented this past Friday to NBA draft. Experts assure that the player from the University of North Carolina is projected into the lottery, that is, that he will be chosen before the No. 16 pick is reached.

Anthony himself has recently confirmed what his dream destiny in the league would be for him, which team he would like him to choose the night of the Draft celebration, and that is New York Knicks. These have been his words:

“It would be great if the Knicks chose me. I have been their follower for many years. I think a player like me would fit perfectly into his scheme. A scoring base and game creator fits seamlessly into his current needs.” .

Cole Anthony (UNC) on the possibility of being drafted by the #Knicks. ⬇️ “It would be pretty cool. I was a fan for a good amount of time. I do like the Knicks. I think they definitely can use a guard, a good scoring point guard. “

#NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/G3OrPaNtTR – Knicks Nation (@KnickNationNYC) April 18, 2020

On the position in which he can be chosen in the Draft, the young 19-year-old player assures that he is not at all worried: “In the end, I would rather be chosen in position 17 in a franchise that is good for my career than being selected at No. 7 and played almost no minutes in my early years in the league. “

Cole Anthony’s averages this season with the University of North Carolina have been as follows: 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, a hit rate of 34.8% on shots from three, and a PER of 17.5.

.