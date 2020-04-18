Cole Anthony, first-year player of the University of North Carolina, has been declared this Friday as eligible for the next NBA draft. The 19-year-old, born in May 2000, believes that he is already more than ready to make the leap to the largest basketball competition in the world.

“I am excited to be able to announce my next step in my career as a basketball player. I declare myself eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft. Although no one knows what will happen in these next months with the current situation we live in, I am ready to whatever challenge God has in store for me. “

Anthony is ranked No. 11 in the Top 100 made by ESPN for this upcoming 2020 Draft. The player has averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season with the Tar Heels of the University of North Carolina.

North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony, a projected lottery pick, has declared for the 2020 NBA draft. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 17, 2020

In addition, he has the highest average score for a player from that university since Tyler Hansbrough in the 2008/09 season (20.7 points per game), and the second highest achieved by a freshman in North Carolina history (also Hansbrough with 18.9 points in the 2005/06 season).

In the official statement of his entry into the Draft, he assures that the road that he has left to become a star is very long and is far from achieving it: “I still have to raise my level of play much more, but I know that I can do it thanks to all the support that coach (Roy) Williams, the coaching staff and my colleagues and brothers from Tar Heels have given me. “

.