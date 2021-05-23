Coldplay to host virtual concert on TikTok for a good cause



Chris Martin lead singer of Coldplay.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Coldplay will present through its page in TikTok a short musical program of four songs that he will sing live from London to support America’s Red Nose Day, the annual campaign of the charity Comic Relief to end child poverty.

With this event, the band led by Chris martin, will bring joy to its fans while supporting this cause focused on helping those who need it most and it has been the same group who expressed through their social networks the pride they feel with this participation.

“Red Nose Day does wonderful things around the world to keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered. We are very happy to be able to support your work with this presentation.They wrote on their Instagram account.

The recital will take place on May 24 from 2 in the afternoon and in this way they will try to raise funds that they will send to the organization to continue fighting for the benefit of children.

It is not the first time that the band supports the NGO. In 2015 they released ‘Game of Thrones: The Musical’, along with HBO. It was a 12-minute musical sketch with the cast of the series that obtained more than 30 million views and whose benefits went to that organization.

Red Nose Day is a campaign in the United Kingdom that has spread to the United States which creates programs that they organize each year in which big celebrities participate that promote fundraising and is taking on an even greater urgency this year due to the pandemic of coronavirus.