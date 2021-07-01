Cold water jug ​​from DGT to autonomous vehicle in Spain | Motor

It seems that for the DGT the connected vehicle is much more important than the autonomous car.

Although in countries like the United States the autonomous vehicle market is much more advanced than in places like Spain, the truth is that it seems to be the future, at least a future that the General Directorate of Traffic does not see in the short term, which thinks more about connected cars than autonomous cars themselves.

Surprising statements by Pere Navarro, general director of the DGT, who at the V Conference on Technology and Road Safety organized by the Spanish Foundation for Road Safety (FESVIAL) and Carglass, has left some statements that may not be very popular with the manufacturers of autonomous vehicles.

Specifically, it has pointed out that “It is a type of vehicle that we do see from the General Directorate of Traffic, but for closed circuits”. In reference to the autonomous vehicle, he affirms that “at the moment it is a reality”, noting that certain universities such as the Autonomous University of Madrid even have an autonomous bus that takes students from the train station to each of the faculties.

He clarifies that there are already authorized sections of road where autonomous car manufacturers are doing tests, but he clarifies that “our firm commitment, from the technological and road safety point of view, is the connected vehicle because it is already here and because we can see the results ”.

Thanks to this, and much of the fault is 5G, is that the vehicles are interconnected with each other, and with the cloud of the DGT it will help to avoid accidents and it will be possible to go to the places of incidence much faster.

Related to this is the premiere of the V16 signal from today, which can now optionally replace the emergency triangles of a lifetime. Navarro explains that the moment a vehicle is stopped or parked on the road, it sends its geolocation to the cloud, to the DGT 3.0, and that “will be passed on to all the vehicles that are in the connected vehicle system.”

He affirms that “the future is green and digital”, and that the whole issue of “environment, carbon footprint and emissions marks all decisions”. Above all, it once again emphasizes 5G technology, and that thanks to it “a new horizon opens up that surpasses the traditional one in the field of road safety.”