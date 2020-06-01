O June started with the cold air of polar origin with strong force over Rio Grande do Sul. The temperature dropped a lot this Monday across the state practically all the regions of Rio Grande do Sul dawned with less than 10 ° C, but in much of the state, the first day of June dawned with less than 7 ° C.

Quaraí, on the border with Uruguay, recorded 0.4 ° C, according to INMET – National Institute of Meteorology. This was the lowest temperature in Brazil on June 1, but it was also observed in Monte Verde, in the south of Minas.

The afternoon of June 1 was very cold in Rio Grande do Sul and the maximum temperatures, in general, did not exceed 16 ° C in general.

Photo of Inez Konflanz, Porto Alegre (RS)

Afternoon cold record in Porto Alegre

THE the afternoon of June 1 was the coldest of 2020 so far in Porto Alegre. INMET registered 15.9 ° C maximum temperature. The previous record for the lowest maximum temperature this year was 16.7 ° C on the afternoon of May 24.

The capital of Rio Grande do Sul remains cold and without rain until Wednesday. It can rain on Thursday night and Friday, June 5, it can be rainy.

Frost

Despite the presence of cloudiness, the Rio Grande do Sul spends the next two days with low temperature and without rain conditions. You can frost in the south-central part of the state this Tuesday, June 2nd. On Wednesday, 3, you can gear in Campanha, Serra and Planalto.

Week ends in rain

Areas of instability return over Rio Grande do Sul during Thursday, June 4, and on Friday, June 5, rain is again widespread. There is a risk of heavy rain in the state.

