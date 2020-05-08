O cold tends to increase this weekend, May 9th and 10th, throughout the Southeast Region of Brazil.

In the state of Rio de Janeiro, the lowest temperature on Friday, May 8, in places relatively close to urban centers was 10.6 ° C in Nova Friburgo / Salinas. INMET recorded 1.3 ° C in the Itatiaia National Park, at an altitude of 2450 meters.

At dawns on Mother’s Day weekend should be the coldest of the year so far in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Temperatures between 5 ° C and 10 ° C may occur in mountain towns in the Serra dos Órgãos and also in those located in the south of the state of Rio de Janeiro, in the Serra da Mantiqueira.

The city of Rio de Janeiro it could break the cold record for 2020 both on Saturday morning and Sunday 10 May.

Without rain

O cold polar air stays over Rio de Janeiro at the weekend. Night and dawn are cold and the rest of the day has a mild temperature. The sun predominates and even with the presence of some clouds, there is no expectation of rain. Sunday afternoon, Mother’s Day, will be less cold than Saturday.

Cold record in Rio de Janeiro

THE the dawn of May 8 was the coldest of the year so far in the city of Rio de Janeiro. INMET – Instituto Nacional de Meteorologia registered 13.2 ° C minimum temperature in Alto da Boa Vista, a neighborhood in the capital of the state of Rio de Janeiro, which is located at an elevated area, about 450 m above sea level. In low areas, the lowest temperature was 15.8 ° C in Vila Militar, on the west side of Rio. The previous record for the lowest temperature in the city of Rio was 13.8 ° C on 4 May.

Photo of Marco Aurélio Saraiva Cruz, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

