Despite the changes that are expected for the first days of June, it is important to remember the dryness we faced during the month of May. May is ending with much below average rain in the city of São Paulo. In recent days, low levels of relative humidity have been recorded by several cities in the state, including the capital. The values ​​recommended for our health, according to the World Health Organization, are values ​​above 60%.

However, in these 31 days of May, in just two afternoons the relative humidity of the air was above the recommended, that is, above 60%. The afternoon of May 18 was leading the ranking of the driest afternoon so far. According to data from the National Meteorological Institute, the relative humidity was 23% in the automatic station at Mirante de Santana. But today, the last day of the month, the humidity has dropped to 23%, also at 3 pm.

On the afternoon of last Saturday, May 30, 2 stations of CETESB in the city of São Paulo registered poor air quality, 14 stations with moderate quality and only 2 with good quality. In most stations with moderate or poor air quality, the deterioration in air quality was due to the excess of fine particulate matter (MP2.5), which is most harmful to human health. Because it is very thin, the MP2.5 reaches the alveoli more easily, which is the most delicate part of the lung.

To understand a little more and know how dry air can actually harm our health, meteorologist Josélia Pegorim made a special podcast with Dr. Letícia Kawano Dourado, who is a pulmonologist. The doctor explains a little more about the alveoli, which are like a “heart in our lungs” and also talks more about this combination of cold, dry air and covid-19. How to breathe better in this pandemic period? Check this link!

When does it rain again?

The week will be marked by changes in weather in São Paulo. The arrival of a new cold front will help to alleviate dryness in the air. There is expectation of rain and temperature drop in the coming days.

On Monday the weather is still steady in most areas, with a predominance of sun and rising temperatures throughout the day. But, due to the approach of a cold front, moderate gusts of wind occur, and at night the sky begins to fill with clouds.

In Vale do Ribeira and the south coast, which are areas close to Paraná, the rain can start early on Monday and the sky is full of clouds. In addition, the temperature already decreases. In the west of the state, in the region of Presidente Prudente, it is still sunny, but the rain arrives in the afternoon.

Cold front moves forward

The most significant changes begin on Tuesday. The cold front advances across the state and spreads areas of instability across regions. There is no expectation for major storms, but the day will be marked by cloudy skies and frequent rain in most of the coast, in Greater SP and Vale do Ribeira. The temperature on this day will also drop a lot compared to the last few days.

Many clouds also spread over the interior of São Paulo, and the forecast is for several rain showers in the center, south and west of the state. The cities further north and northwest and also the Ribeira Valley, should still have a little more sunshine, with rain starting in the afternoon.

