After a weekend of steady weather in southern Brazil, the weather starts to change this Monday, due to the approach of a cold front.

This Monday will still be a sunny day in most of the Region. Despite the dawn that was still cold, temperatures tend to rise a lot during the day. The capital Curitiba should be a little cooler, with a maximum of around 24 ° C, but in Florianópolis and Porto Alegre the temperature is around 27/28 ° C in the afternoon. Today it still doesn’t rain in the three capitals and most of SC and PR.

Cold front approaches

The changes in the weather are starting today in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. A cold front is approaching, therefore, the expectation is already for an increase in cloudiness in the south and west of the state. The areas close to Uruguay may already have rain recorded this morning, and the rain should persist throughout the day, with a risk of heavy rain. There is a risk of lightning, and wind gusts in the region can reach 50km / h. Between afternoon and night, there is forecast of rain also between the region of Santa Maria, São Luíz Gonzaga and the region of Foz do Iguaçu, in Paraná.

As of Tuesday, rain spreads more over the region and the risk of thunderstorms is already greater in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. Temperatures are already going to decrease, and the week should continue like this, with increasingly lower temperatures. The feeling will be cold mainly from Thursday, due to a large mass of polar air.

