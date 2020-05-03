After 11 days without rain, a cold front changed the weather on Saturday, May 2, in Rio de Janeiro in several regions of Rio de Janeiro. Several neighborhoods in all regions of the city of Rio de Janeiro had moderate to heavy rain, but with short duration. It rained heavily in the Costa Verde region, in some places in the mountainous region, Lagos and the north coast of Rio de Janeiro.

Sunday weather forecast

The cold front advances to Espírito Santo on Sunday, but leaves areas of instability over Rio de Janeiro.

The forecast is for a Sunday with many clouds and still with conditions to rain at dawn and morning in all regions of the state. But these heavy clouds are gradually moving away and in the afternoon it shouldn’t rain anymore and the sun comes up. But the temperature will be mild because of the cold wind and a lot of cloudiness.

O time opens again on Monday. The sun predominates and gets hotter on Tuesday. But the trend is that between Wednesday and Thursday, May 7, the weather changes again, with rain and another drop in temperature with the passing of a strong cold front.

A large mass of cold air will keep temperatures low on Mother’s Day weekend.

Photo of Marco Aurelio Saraiva Cruz, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Rain volumes

Check out some volumes of rain recorded in the city of Rio de Janeiro because of the passage of this cold front, recorded by the Rio Alert – Rio de Janeiro City Hall.

Recreio dos Bandeirantes: 57.0 mm

Rocinha: 48.6 mm

Deep grotto: 46.0 mm

Bar / Bar: 44.2 mm

Bar / Center: 42.8 mm

Alto da Boa Vista: 41.0 mm

Vidigal: 40.6 mm

Costa Verde had heavy rain because of the passage of this cold front. CEMADEN registered 70.3 mm in Angra dos Reis / Monsuaba2.

During the Saturday afternoon, with the advance of the cold front, it rained heavily in the mountainous region, Lagos and in places close to the north coast.

CEMADEN registered 52.5 mm in Cachoeiras de Macacu, 44.6 mm in Macaé / Glicério and 40.3 mm in Nova Friburgo / Caledônia2

