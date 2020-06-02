O time changes this Wednesday, 3, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, with the arrival of a new cold front. But this system is weak and will not cause much rain in the state. The main change is the increase in cloud cover and the drop in temperature. The change in time does not last for many days and the week will end hot.

Forecast for Wednesday, June 3

A new cold front advances in the sea, off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro with low intensity. The change in the wind direction caused by the passage of the cold front causes the humidity to rise over the state of Rio de Janeiro during the course of this Wednesday, June 3. Throughout the day, cloudiness increases in all regions of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

O Sul Fluminense may have rain already at dawn. At the Grande Rio and the coast of Rio de Janeiro, this Wednesday will be a day with many clouds and conditions for light to moderate rain intensity. THE temperature will stay cool.

At the Northern Fluminense and in other areas of the interior of the state, the cloudiness increases, but still it doesn’t rain this Wednesday.

Unstable weather on Thursday

At Thursday, June 4, the weather will be humid in the State of Rio. The forecast is for periods with sun, but a lot of cloudiness. It can rain then and at any time of the day, but when it occurs it will be light at most with moderate intensity.

The areas of instability dissipate during Friday, the sun comes back strong, the temperature rises, but Norte Fluminense may still have some rain in the morning.

Photo of André Madeira, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Weekend with heat and cold front

The next weekend will be sunny and warm in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The city of Rio may have temperatures around 30 degrees. But on Sunday, the arrival of another cold front causes rain showers from the afternoon.

