The performance of a cold front between the coast of Bahia and Sergipe caused massive rain in both states in the last 12 hours. According to information from the National Center for Monitoring and Alerting of Natural Disasters (Cemaden), the accumulated volumes between 13h of 05/08 and 13h of 09/05 reached 64.9mm in Lauro de Freitas, in the metropolitan region of Salvador, 63.6mm in Simões Filho, 51.0mm in Aracaju and 41.9mm in the capital of Bahia. Until the end of this Saturday (9), the rain can still be heavy throughout the coast of Bahia and Sergipe.

On Sunday (10), Mother’s Day, areas of instability will still remain very active in part of the coast of the Northeast. The alert remains for frequent and heavy rain between Salvador and Aracaju, which can cause inconvenience to the population. The sky is also cloudy all day, with the possibility of several rain showers, in the region of Porto Seguro, Maceió, Fortaleza and Recife. In João Pessoa and Natal, the forecast is just that it will rain on a temporary basis. In São Luís, strokes occur only in the afternoon.

Despite the excess of rain in part of the northeastern east coast, a dry air mass continues to predominate in much of the northeast. This Sunday, the weather is steady in the region of Teresina and throughout the interior of the region.

Photo: Esmeraldo Junior – Salvador – BA

Trend

As of Monday (11), the areas of heavier instability begin to lose strength on the coast of Bahia and Sergipe. However, the entire coastline of the Northeast will continue to receive several rain showers in the coming days. In the interior of the Region, the drier air continues to predominate throughout the week.

See too:

Forecast Brazil – Instability in the East of the Northeast