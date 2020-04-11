Showers intervals are expected for Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Chiapas

By: Notimex

Mexico.- This Saturday, a vortex of cold core Located north of Baja California and Sonora, it will interact with the jet stream, causing rains and showers that could be accompanied by electric shocks in the northwest of the national territory.

According to the National Weather Service (SMN), there is a probability of snow falling, until this morning in Baja California, and in the Sonora and Chihuahua mountain ranges, mainly during the early hours of Sunday.

Also, a dry line in the north of Coahuila, in interaction with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean generated by the jet stream, will cause intervals of showers accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong winds in Coahuila, New Lion and Tamaulipas.

Meanwhile, the cold front 50 will acquire warm characteristics in the northern Gulf of Mexico, ceasing to affect the country.

In addition, a high pressure system at middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain hot to very hot temperatures over entities in the western, central, eastern, southern, and southeastern parts of the Mexican Republic.

Regarding rainfall, showers intervals of 5.1 to 25 liters per square meter are expected for Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, New Lion, Tamaulipas and Chiapas.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures are expected from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius for the Sierras of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango, and maximum temperatures will exceed 45 degrees Celsius in Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.