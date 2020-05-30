There is less than a month to end autumn and we will enter winter. The new season begins at 6:44 pm on June 20 and runs until 10:31 am on September 22, Brasília time.

O autumn and winter are the seasons where low temperatures persist, and some weeks with intense cold, and mainly dry days, with low relative humidity. It is the season of “ram-ram” and “atchim!”.

This time of year, O dry weather prevails over Brazilbut big and fcold fronts pass through the country and bring cold air of polar origin, which leaves the temperature low for several consecutive days. We experienced two strong cold waves in May and several others will pass through the country until the end of winter,

THE lack of rain increases the concentration of pollutants in the atmosphere and the air we breathe gets dirtier, worse for our respiratory system. Low temperatures and air pollution increase the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

How does our respiratory system work? Why do autumn / winter climate change predispose us more to various respiratory diseases? In times of covid-19, how do we realize that something is wrong in our lungs and we really need to go to a hospital?

To answer this and other questions about our lungs, about our breathing, the Climate Between Us talked to female doctor Leticia Kawano Dourado. She holds a PhD in Pulmonology from the Medical School of USP and is currently pulmonologist and researcher of the Heart Hospital, in Sao Paulo.

You will know that “brooms” of our respiratory system are lazy with cold.

To interact with doctor Letícia Kawano on social networks use @ dra.leticiakd

.

The Clima entre Nós podcast is available on the main podcast platforms and also on Climatempo’s YouTube channel.

Good listening!

See too:

Forecast Brazil – Frequent rain in areas of the Northeast