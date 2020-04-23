Every year, with the arrival of autumn, we face temperature fluctuations and low relative humidity. O drier air increases the concentration of pollutants in the atmosphere, and low temperatures and air pollution increase the risks of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. This season’s climate change predisposes us to several respiratory diseases such as cold, flu, asthma crisis, bronchitis, sinusitis and pneumonia. The main villains are the respiratory viruses that cause the cold and the flu, being transmitted by respiratory droplets.

HCor – Hospital do Coração, in São Paulo, registers a 30 to 40% increase in care for patients with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases during autumn / winter and children and the elderly are the most susceptible. Indoor environments are conducive to the spread of these viruses, as respiratory droplets also contaminate the environment. Therefore, it is important to maintain ventilated environments and wash your hands frequently.

“The bacteria that cause pneumonia and sinusitis often take advantage of the drop in immunity and the body’s defenses caused by viral infections. Therefore, we should stay attentive when a simple cold remains for a long time and is associated with the highest fever and tiredness“, clarifies the pulmonologist from the HCor Sleep Medicine Center, Dr. Pedro Genta.

According to the HCor pulmonologist, for those who already suffer from chronic respiratory diseases such as emphysema, asthma, chronic bronchitis or cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure, arrhythmias and coronary insufficiency, it is important to face the cold with health in day. “A medical reassessment before the arrival of the cold is a good opportunity to prepare, in addition to checking that the vaccines are up to date“, warns Dr. Genta.

The organism and temperature variations:

According to cardiologist and HCor general practitioner, Dr. Abrão Cury, the increased blood pressure and a tendency for blood to clot occur with exposure to cold, and may be involved with the increased risk of cardiovascular disease such as acute myocardial infarction, stroke and arrhythmias.

On the other hand, exposure to pollution, typical of a drier day, can also lead to increased blood clotting and systemic inflammation – which are associated with thrombotic events that occur in infarction and stroke. “In addition, respiratory infections can also generate even more stress for the body, and further accentuate the risks. That is why, during the winter, cardiovascular diseases are more frequent, therefore, we must protect ourselves and stay alert “, explains Dr. Abrão Cury.

For the HCor pulmonologist, the our organism reacts according to the variation of temperature, pollution and humidity of the air. “Warming up the home or work environment, protecting yourself during temperature changes with gloves and jackets are some preventive measures on the coldest days. On dry days, avoid physical exercise in the middle of the day and near high traffic routes and eat a lot liquid “, he clarifies.

Check out these useful tips to avoid respiratory and cardiovascular diseases in times of colder weather

Tips to avoid respiratory and cardiovascular diseases in cold weather

