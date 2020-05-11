A fmajor temperature drop that occurred in the Southeast Region a large, strong mass of cold air of polar origin was caused, which began to influence Brazil on May 6. On the weekend, May 9th and 10th, the center of this mass of cold air, which is the region where the cold is most intense, passed by the coast of the Southeast Region.

O cooling was felt in all states and it can be said that this was the coldest weekend of 2020, so far. All states recorded temperatures below 10 ° C in the early hours of May 10.

Check the lowest temperatures in each state of the Southeast on 5/10/2020

Caldas (MG): 3.4 ° C

Campos do Jordão (SP): 4.7 ° C

Nova Friburgo / Salinas (RJ): 8.2 ° C

Venda Nova do Imigrante (ES): 8.5 ° C

THE trend is for heating in the coming days, in general, in the Southeast Region, however at dawn on Monday, May 11, there is still some possibility of a new cold record for São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro.

At nights and dawn in the Southeast will still be cold until Tuesday, May 12th, but evenings get hotter throughout the week. The sensation is even of heat in the afternoon outside, but many people will still feel a chilly inside the house.

Photo of Anderson Argemiro Ferreira, Mariápolis (SP)

Week starts dry and ends with rain

The entire Southeast Region is sunny and dry until Tuesday, May 13. In the hottest hours of the day, the level of humidity in the air gets low, around 30% in much of the Region.

At Wednesday the 13th, O sun will still be strong across the Southeast, but a cold front starts to cause rain showers starting in the afternoon in some regions of the State of São Paulo.

During the Thursday, May 14, this rain cold front arrives in Rio de Janeiro, to Sul de Minas and the Zona da Mata Mineira.

At Friday, 15, the new cold front must reach Belo Horizonte, east of Minas and also Espírito Santo.

