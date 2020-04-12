Colby Covington wants to make it to WWE in 2021. The former interim UFC welterweight champion made these remarks in an interview.

Colby Covington wants to reach WWE in 2021

It looks like the year 2021 is marked in red for the UFC fighter, Colby Covington since he wants to come to Vince McMahon’s company at the latest in the summer of that year. Here we leave you the statements made by the fighter in an interview with MMA Fighting

These people are true entertainers of the show. To do a show like that for the world while everyone is home watching, you don’t have the same energy from the audience and the same adrenaline that you get when you walk into a crowded arena, so seeing those guys out there giving it their all, respect those boys. Those guys are some of the hardest workers in the world. I hope to join them one day. I have a lot of love and respect for Vince McMahon and what he has done for the WWE business model. The truth is, I want to go to WWE and make the fight a reality again. I want people to back it up and think it’s real. You are not going to climb the top rope because I will take you out with a flying kick, you are not going to climb there. So I’m looking to go to WWE and make the fight a reality in the near future. Until then, I am going to retire all the old ones, here in UFC «.

Covington has been featured in some wrestling promotions and also He has good friends in WWE like Bobby Lashley

“I’ve been talking to Bobby Lashley, my friend, he’s a teammate, and Kurt Angle obviously, I come out with his music for my fights, I keep in touch with those guys.” And Ronda Rousey, the best female fighter of all time. It is good to learn from her and see her and how she is handling the transition from MMA to professional wrestling. I think I will understand it well. I grew up in amateur wrestling and I know how to act, I know how to sell, and everyone knows I know how to entertain, so I think it will be a smooth transition when I go to WWE in 2021. “

