Colby Covington slams Leon Edwards for fighting Nate Diaz

Colby Covington – UFC

As he finalizes preparations to face Nate Diaz at UFC 263 tonight, Leon Edwards recently questioned whether Colby Covington has a new shot at the UFC welterweight world championship.

“I don’t know how Dana justifies giving Colby a title shot. He was out for over a year and demanded a title shot after being knocked out like a fight ago. I just don’t understand how they are considering that when I have been here for years, leading the way since my last defeat.

“I had a streak of eight straight wins, it’s going to be nine soon, so after beating Nate at the weekend, I’ll be waiting for my title shot. If that’s the game plan: wait, sit, and don’t fight, then I’ll do the same. I’ll take care of my business and wait for my chance. I will have nine wins in a row, the most in division history. We are Usman, GSP (Georges St-Pierre) and me ”.

Colby Covington criticizes Leon Edwards

Now, not so much as an answer as it does not refer to said comments, Colby Covington criticizes Leon Edwards about his agreeing to face Nate Diaz (via MMA Junkie) claiming he took “an easy fight.”

“It makes sense that ‘Edward Scissorhands’ (referring to his fight with Belal Muhammad) Leon Edwards wants to fight Nate Diaz, another underdog and an unclassified guy, another guy who has nothing. It is not in the top three or top five. And that’s what ‘Edward Scissorhands’ likes to do.

“He likes to pick these easy fights with these guys who aren’t even relevant to the division. And hopefully he’ll get a little buzz because no one cares about him. The guy is literally useless. He’s a clumsy, babbling idiot, and it makes sense that he’s going to fight Nate Diaz because they both have marbles in their mouths when they talk all the time. “

