Colby Covington shares video of Dustin Poirier knocking out amateur

Dustin Poirier is seen as a good guy, now only for the charitable actions he regularly performs, but Colby Covington doubts it. The always controversial fighter – former teammate of «The Diamond» – shares a video on social networks that Shows him knocking out a sparring partner that he was acting like he was Khabib Nurmagomedov. This training was part of Poirier’s camp to fight Nurmagomedov for the title at UFC 242. “Chaos” calls into question if he’s as good a guy as he seems or he’s not really.

The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials or brain cells left is “khabib.” @DustinPoirier Good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge👨‍⚖️ #AndNew # UFC264 pic.twitter.com/EMMFwC2b4E – Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 6, 2021

The guy who wears the protection to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no protection, no wrestling credentials or brain cells is ‘Khabib’. Dustin Poirier, a nice guy? Bad guy? Judge yourselves«.

Notice

The responses from fans are being different, with many thinking that it is training for a world championship match and that Poirier was only training his best, and with others believing that he crossed the line. We must also take into account that we don’t know how they both planned the sparring. Perhaps your “opponent” told you to go all out no matter the blows to help you prepare one hundred percent.

Between the reactions we also find that of Jorge Masvidal, friend of Dustin Poirier:

«Why don’t you post the video of Dustin Poirier taking you down with a body shot? Always hating people with power.

Colby Covington – UFC

Advertisement