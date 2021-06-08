Colby Covington says Khamzat Chimaev is not up to him

The contender in the welterweight division, Colby Covington, says that he has never heard of a certain Khamzat Chimaev, and even asks if the guy is in the rankings.

Covington is one of the top contenders in the 170-pound division. Colby is waiting for the long-awaited title rematch against champion Kamaru Usman in their next fight. However, one opponent who doesn’t interest him in the least is Khamzat Chimaev. Last year’s sensation fighter for the UFC, finished his first three and thus far only fights in the promotion, in a brutal fashion.

After those victories, Chimaev has been dealing with the ravages of Covid19. Khamzat has been away from the Octagon since September of last year. However, the Chechen fighter says he is ready to return this summer. In addition, he insists on fighting an opponent within the top 15 of the division.

Colby, for her part, has no interest in fighting Chimaev. The controversial fighter stated that he has “never heard” of the fighter Chimaev.

“I’ve never heard of him. Does this guy have a win over someone ranked? Oh, he hasn’t. Everyone is raving about these kids these days. “

As far as Covington is concerned, in this fight day and season, it’s all about hype and less about having winning quality on your résumé against championship-level opponents.