Colby Covington says he’s preparing as an alternate fighter in case something happens before UFC 261

This is not official, but Colby covington is currently training as if to compete in the UFC 261.

The former interim 170-pound champion is sure that if something goes wrong in the previous Kamaru usman vs. Jorge Masvidal who will head the PPV, he will be ready to step up.

“I’m going to evaluate things when that fight happens,” the 33-year-old told The Schmoe (via MMA Junkie). “Everybody knows. The UFC hasn’t asked me to, but I think it’s pretty obvious that I’m the replacement fighter. If something happens, if someone catches COVID, if someone cowers and gets out of the fight, I’m going to show up. It is close to me. We are in Miami now. It is a three and a half hour race. I’ll take a bus en route to Jacksonville and show up for the fight. I just want to put up good fights and capitalize because I’m in the prime of my career, so we’ll see what happens in the next few weeks. “

Since finishing the former division champion in the fifth round, Tyron woodley, Covington made it clear that he was interested in a title rematch with Usman or a brawl match against his former friend and teammate in ATT, Masvidal. With the pair scheduled for UFC 261 next month, the UFC attempted to convince Covington, 11-2 over the Octagon, to agree to a fight with Leon edwards with three weeks notice, but the now member of MMA Masters He rejected the proposal with the intention of waiting for the winner of the next title fight in the category.

UFC 261 will be held on April 24 from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.