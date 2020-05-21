Forgive and forget? That doesn’t seem to be the life philosophy of former UFC welterweight title contender Colby Covington, who has a fierce (so far) rivalry on social media, against Jorge Masvidal.

Covington and Masvidal were once friendsBut to say that they had a fight is to say it softly. Masvidal states that it all started when he threatened Covington for refusing to pay an old coach what I owed him. Covington has said that the real reason is that “Gamebred” is a leech and he was only his friend for his own benefit.

Covington hopes that he and Masvidal will soon have a chance to resolve their differences in the cage, however, he has said that if they cross the street he intends to inflict life-changing damage.

“Street Judas and I will fight 100 percent before everything is said and done. We could fight a few times, because if I see him on the street, it will be a fading session. They’ll put it on the concrete, I’ll drop it on his head and put stitches on the back of his head. It won’t be nice, I promise you. “

“And he knows it, deep down he knows it. But he is willing to pay a salary at the UFC to be beaten because he knows that the UFC will pay his damn medical bills. On top of that, if we fight on the street, I will drop it on his head and he will never be the same person again because he is going to be shocked. I’ll probably kick his teeth, too, while I’m at it. ”

Covington has not been in action since December 2019. He fell short in his bid to become the UFC welterweight champion. “Chaos” was defeated by Kamaru Usman via TKO in the fifth round.

As to Masvidal, his last fight was in November 2019. He defeated Nate Díaz through a TKO. “Gamebred” has a three-fight winning streak and has beaten all of his opponents before the limit in that span.