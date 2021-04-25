Colby Covington reacts to Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2

Colby Covington | Image: AP Images

Colby Covington (16-2) was in the front row watching Kamaru Usman (19-1) knock out Jorge Masvidal (35-15) to retain the UFC World Welterweight Championship at UFC 261. Up to twice the former title challenger as well as former Interim Division Champion named himself as the next contender for the crown looking at camera, making gestures indicating that he would kill either of the two involved in the combat. This after Dana White will officially rank him as the next to have a chance to be crowned.

Colby Covington comments on Usman vs. Masvidal 2

After Usman knocked out Masvidal, Covington commented the following (via BJPenn.com):

«It took (Kamaru Usman) eight minutes longer than me when he knocked out Jorge Masvidal in training. That guy is worth nothing. What do you have like 15 or 20 losses on your record? He shouldn’t be proud of beating such a guy. If he lost the next 12 fights he would still have a better record.

«What Masvidal was worried about it was the threat of demolition. He didn’t want to be taken down and exhausted. But then boom they knocked him out with his right hand. With me it will be a totally different match when I fight against Marty because he knows he can’t take me down«.

Kamaru Usman knocks out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 | Image: Los Angeles Times