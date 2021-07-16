Colby Covington is optimistic about a McGregor return despite his injury: “Pride and ego will keep him coming back.”

Colby Covington – UFC

The UFC welterweight contender, Colby Covington, believes that Conor McGregor’s “pride and ego” will keep him in the fighting game despite his leg injury.

McGregor broke his leg against rival Dustin Poirier in the main event of the UFC 264 trilogy fight this past weekend. The Irishman launched a kick that Poirier blocked with his elbow and towards the end of the first round as he settled on the mat, his leg gave out.

Notice

The trainer of The Notorious, John Kavanagh said McGregor was also dealing with an injury in training camp that may have led to the injury.. Either way, McGregor is expected to be out of injury for the rest of the year, and given how devastating it was, some believe he may be out longer.

Speaking to James Lynch, Covington said he believes McGregor will fight again despite the leg injury because of his ego and pride.. “Chaos” said that McGregor is going to want to recover from this adversity and prove that those who do not believe in him are wrong, so he believes that he will return.

I feel like he will (fight again) because he has a lot of ego and has a lot of pride at stake, so he’s going to want to come back from this and prove the critics wrong and show your true card and show that you can stand up to adversity. Because all, We all face our ups and downs in our life, we all have adversities that we have to handle. We have to overcome these negative situations in our lives, so we will see how he recovers. But I think his pride and ego will get him back in the game«, Covington sentenced.

Advertisement