Colby Covington criticizes Poirier’s win over McGregor at UFC 264

Colby Covington, Dustin Poirier’s former teammate on the American Top Team, criticizes his victory over Conor McGregor by TKO at UFC 264. No one will be surprised by the anger of “Chaos” towards “The Diamond” since shortly before the event he had published a video trying to say that he is not as good a person as he may seem. He was one of many ATT fighters who did not end well when he left after his controversial statements and behavior.

In a recent interview with Fanatics View, Covington made these comments about Poirier vs. Mcgregor 3: «He was strutting in front of Conor’s face. Obviously, it was a fluke (the victory). Conor broke his leg. It was a serendipitous event. It was not a knockout, it was not a decision by the judges, it was not a submission. And the guy is strutting in front of Conor’s face from his injury when he was the one who did everything he could for Dustin to give him these great fights. “

He continues: “So I thought it was fun. He showed his true character. He has his little wife, Jolie, out there. Obviously, she is an accessory. He only uses her for support because he knows he’s a shitty person and wants to act like a good boy, a family man, a father, and a good husband. I just thought it showed his true character. He’s an idiot and so is the entire camp he works at«, Concludes Colby Covington.

