Colby Covington charges Usman for not wanting to give him a headline rematch: “You spoke like a coward”

Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, red, defeats Colby Covington via TKO during UFC 245 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, Saturday, Dec 14, 2019. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Although at the moment Colby covington is preparing as an unofficial alternate for the star of the UFC 261, the former interim 170-pound champion couldn’t help but respond to recent comments from Kamaru usman in which he explains why he is not interested in giving a rematch to the now member of MMA Masters.

Covington, who has just beaten the former champion by TKO in September, Tyron woodleyHe took to Twitter to clarify that he is the division’s fair number one challenger.

Spoken like a true coward who doesn’t want to face the rightful # 1 contender. The rankings have chosen and so have the people Marty. Just say the truth: you know you can’t win and you’d rather fight bums like Street Judas for easy pay checks. @ USMAN84kg https://t.co/XtQbs5lnFR – Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 6, 2021

«You spoke like a complete coward who does not want to face the just challenger number one. The classification has chosen, as well as the people, Marty. Just tell the truth: you know you are not going to win and you prefer to fight with homeless people like Street Judas for easy checks.

Covington, number one in the ranking in the official books of the UFC, starred with Usman in one of the best fights of 2019 and in the history of the 170 pounds in the stellar of the UFC 245. Although two Thursdays had the fight tied 2 – 2 heading into the last round, one had ‘Chaos’ up 3 – 1.

Usman will make his fourth starting defense when he meets Jorge Masvidal in a rematch scheduled for April 24.