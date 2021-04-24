Colby Covington believes Kamaru Usman will retire after UFC 261 to avoid eventual rematch

Next challenger to the welterweight belt, Colby Covington has already started promoting the eventual rematch with Kamaru usman. After losing to him in UFC 245, the American indicated that the Nigerian is going to retire, if he wins his fight tonight at UFC 261 to avoid facing him.

In an interview with Helen Yee, Covington fired at the current division weight champion.

“I see myself finishing Usman, if we fight again. To be honest, I think he’s going to retire. I think he retires after this fight. He knows what is to come. I’m next in line and he can’t beat me. He was in the octagon with me, he knows how tough I am ”, He said Colby.

Eye on UFC 261, Covington bet that Kamaru will have no problems in the rematch with Jorge Masvidal. For the American, the Nigerian accepted the rematch as a less complicated fight and to continue at the top of the division.

“He has already faced Jorge and he knows that it is easy to beat him. And that’s why he took that easy money. He has nothing to gain from the fight. He lost (Masvidal), and suddenly he gets a new title fight? I think Usman and Masvidal are going to retire before fighting me, because they know what’s going to happen. That’s embarrassing, publicly embarrassing. They don’t want to be humiliated in front of everyone’s eyes. And that’s what I would do with them “, concluded the controversial welterweight.

Current number one welterweight ranking, behind Usman, Colby He sees no action since the dominant win over the former champion, Tyron woodleyThe victory against the former champion ensured him the chance to face the winner of tonight’s main event.

On UFC 245, Kamaru Usman Y Colby covington they did one of the best fights of that year. In the match, the Nigerian knocked out the controversial welterweight in the fifth round, making his first starting defense.