There is no shortage of those who give their opinion about Jon Jones’ new personal problems. The UFC World Heavyweight Champion is back on everyone’s lips, but this time for nothing related to his career as a fighter.

The most recent to give his point of view is Colby Covington, who in the past was a roommate of “Bones” at the university. Talking with Submission Radiohe commented:

“Did you see the alcohol Jon Jones was drinking before the last arrest? Look for the Jorge Masvidal liquor in the back seat of the car. That’s how good a friend Jorge Masvidal is, he gave Jon Jones alcohol. And look what happened. They arrested him and he will go to jail. ”

Although “Chaos” does not excuse the monarch.

“You know, my best friend, my roommate, Jon Jones, keeping the world normal during this pandemic. We will never see anything like this in our lives. These are strange times, we all know it. Jon Jones is a cheater, he’s a fraud, it’s only a matter of time before this guy ends up locked up forever“

We live in an unprecedented moment …

The crisis caused by the coronavirus has put us in a few days in a situation that nobody could imagine. The threat to everyone’s health must be our first concern. And then, the social and economic consequences that are already hitting our community hard. But our commitment to you and to all of our readers is stronger than ever.

Producing this content you are reading costs money.

The money that allows writers, editors, and other staff of MMA.UNO can support their families.

We do not close our content like other media do, because we want everyone to be able to read it.

But we do ask those who can collaborate with us to help us. For this we include a voluntary donation button, We are going to allocate this money to our editors and improve our content.

– People who can collaborate with us in the short future will be able to read our content through advertising.